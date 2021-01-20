Longtime BET Head Debra Lee Launches Diversity-Focused Consulting Firm

Debra L. Lee, the previous chairman and CEO of BET Networks, and Rabia de Lande Lengthy, a famous govt coach and administration guide, have launched The Monarchs Collective, a brand new consulting agency centered on elevating Black executives and ladies.

“The Monarchs Collective, solutions the requires – and clear enterprise worth of – various management, and companions with organizations and executives to make it simpler to find, develop, and promote distinctive Black and ladies executives for boards and management roles,” reads an announcement saying the corporate, which might be based mostly in New York and Los Angeles. “Annoyed by a perceived lack of certified candidates who carry variety however impressed by the good variety of extraordinary expertise of their networks, the co-founders launched The Monarchs Collective to interrupt outdated programs and networks. They search to speed up efforts to broaden management pipelines and create measurable and sustainable programs for participating and retaining various expertise.”

Recruitments on the manager degree and board illustration has been overwhelmingly white for hundreds of years. Mentioned Lee: “Altering the complexion of management creates unimaginable worth for the corporate and the neighborhood. Companies with various boards and management groups carry out higher. We all know what it takes to assist firms remodel from the within out, and it begins on the high. Corporations want a brand new method to diversify board rooms and management — and we now have the experience to speed up their efforts.”

“The Monarchs Collective solves challenges for each firms and potential board members,” added de Lande Lengthy. “For firms, we assist speed up and amplify the affect of terribly gifted Black executives and ladies on boards and in management. For executives looking for board seats, we assist construct their capabilities, confidence, and neighborhood and match them with alternatives. Corporations may also get higher return on their variety and belonging efforts whereas additionally elevating the neighborhood.”

Lee has held quite a few board positions over the previous 20 years and presently serves on the boards of AT&T, Burberry, Marriott, Procter & Gamble, and a number of other nonprofits. She headed BET for 13 years and can be the founding father of Main Girls Outlined.