Longtime Boy Group Member Shows His Talent And Experience On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On September 27, the problem for the throne on MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer” continued.

In Spherical 2, Fireworks went up towards Jade Bead and sang Im Chang Jung’s “You’re Right here Too,” and gained sufficient votes from the panel to advance to Spherical 3.

In Spherical 3, Fireworks went up towards Fire Cat and sang Tei’s “Similar Pillow,” displaying his heat and emotional vocals. Fire Cat sang Panic’s “Station,” and superior to the following spherical to problem the champion for the throne.

Fireworks took off his masks to disclose his identification as Teen High’s Ricky! Teen High made their debut in 2010. In 2020, a number of of their songs acquired renewed consideration on social media. The group additionally celebrated their tenth anniversary this 12 months.

Ricky mentioned that his cause for showing on the present was to indicate his label and fellow Teen High member Niel what he might do. He quipped, “The label had no large expectations for me. They instructed me that it could be nice simply to go Spherical 1. Niel instructed me to do nicely however didn’t put a variety of feeling into it, in order that made me mad. However Niel solely went to Spherical 2 [and I went to Round 3]. It’s ironic that I beat the primary vocalist.”

