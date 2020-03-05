Longtime PlayStation dev Yumi Yang named head of Santa Monica Studio

Yumi Yang is stepping as a lot as fill the placement of studio head at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio after former studio head Shannon Studstill left to steer a model new studio for Google Stadia. …
three hours in the past
Gaming
Go away a remark
Yumi Yang is stepping as a lot as fill the placement of studio head at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio after former studio head Shannon Studstill left to steer a model new studio for Google Stadia. …
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment