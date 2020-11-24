Longtime Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde Set to Retire

Joe Rohde of Walt Disney Imagineering is retiring after spending greater than 40 years bringing to life a few of Disney Parks’ most notable points of interest, together with Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park and Pandora — The World of Avatar space of Walt Disney World.

Rohde, who will retire Jan. 4, mirrored on his profession in an Instagram submit. Given his multi-decade-long tenure, he mentioned the “unusual quiet time” of the pandemic affords him the chance to step again.

“It has been 40 years since I stepped foot within the door at age 25, not understanding something about theme parks, Disney, or what it meant to work for a giant firm,” Rohde wrote. “Day-after-day of my life since then has been a studying expertise. I’m very glad to have had that chance, and pleased with the work that has been performed, not simply by me, however by all my fellow Imagineers, and particularly those that labored by my facet over the a long time.

Rohde started his profession with the corporate as a mannequin designer on Epcot, finally talking at panels on the D23 Expo and its “Vacation spot D,” in addition to spearheading occasions such because the opening ceremony of Pandora and fifth anniversary of the Aulani resort that Disney operates in Hawaii. The Imagineer described his expertise as a “coming-of-age” story, and mentioned he’s prepared to discover life outdoors of the corporate.

“I began at Disney as a toddler, and I discovered nearly all my life classes there, developed my confidence, acknowledged my expertise and weaknesses, and went on to work with each… and do what may very well be performed,” Rohde wrote. “I may keep ceaselessly, however that’s like remaining in one other type of womb. I would like to see what a grown man may give you the chance to do on his personal.”

Rohde added he owes a “great debt” to the followers “who’ve been so beneficiant” all through his profession, writing “Working as an Imagineer has made me a great designer, however it’s all of you who’ve made me a greater individual.”

Bob Weis, president of Walt Disney Imagineering, additionally shared a notice on Instagram lauding Rohde on his years of service. “His unyielding dedication to excellence throughout all points of tasks, and his demand for authenticity and together with various, indigenous cultures in design and manufacturing, are hallmarks of his tasks and what differentiate them from all others … whereas I respect and settle for his choice, I do know he’ll stay a part of our Imagineering household, a mentor to our present and future era, and positively the very best instance to our worldwide viewers of what it’s to be an Imagineer.”

(Pictured: Pandora — The World of Avatar)