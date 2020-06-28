Look back at child soap stars in cute throwback pics shared by British Soap Awards

The British Soap Awards Celebrates 21 Years appears to be like back at greater than 20 years of the prize-giving ceremony this weekend, in the absence of the 2020 occasion which was cancelled because of the pandemic, and among the many archive treats in retailer are some actually cute throwbacks of youngsters we’ve watched develop up on our screens.

Put together to emit a giant ‘Awwwww’ because the particular programme, narrated by Phillip Schofield, devotes an entire part to soap child actors who gained awards for his or her performances in the early days of their careers, earlier than they turned grown-ups. Little question they’ll be watching by their fingers because the basic clips come out… However how a lot have these soap kiddies modified through the years?

Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale’s Andy Sugden)

Cutie Kelvin gained Greatest Dramatic Efficiency at the primary ever British Soap Awards back in 1999, beating off competitors from the likes of Barbara Windsor and Georgia Taylor. He was 15 at the time (however appears to be like about 6!) and spent 20 years in all as Andy Sugden, a younger tearaway adopted into Emmerdale‘s first household, blossoming from wimpy child right into a buff beast of a person by the time he stop in 2016. Fletcher gained 2019’s Strictly Come Dancing with professional accomplice Oti Mabuse.

Ray Quinn (Brookside’s Anthony Murray)

Future X Issue finalist Ray was solely 13 when he bagged the Greatest Dramatic Efficiency gong for the decidedly darkish plot from now-defunct C4 soap Brookside about his alter ego, Anthony Murray, murdering his bully. He was barely recognisable 4 years later when he auditioned as a slick crooner for the third sequence of The X Issue in 2006, getting right down to the final two the place he was overwhelmed by Leona Lewis. In 2009 he gained Dancing on Ice, and was later named the ‘champion of champions’ in 2014’s All-Star sequence. Quinn has loved continued success in musical theatre and recording, and returned to soap in 2018 with a year-long stint on Hollyoaks as sinister far proper extremist Jonny Baxter.

Sam Aston (Coronation Avenue’s Chesney Brown)

Keep in mind when Chesney (named by mum Cilla after the early 1990s pop star) was Fiz’s pint-sized little brother whose finest pal was a large canine referred to as Schmeichel? Aston gained Greatest Efficiency by a Younger Actor in 2005 when he was simply 11, having joined Coronation Avenue 18 months earlier than. He’s nonetheless there, and Ches is now a completely grown household man with the massive duty of 4 children – Aston himself, now 27, has a bubba on the best way in actual life too. The place does the time go…?

Maisie Smith (EastEnders’ Tiffany Butcher-Baker)

A real star discovery at the age of six, Smith joined EastEnders in 2008 because the mini-me daughter of Bianca Jackson. She gained Greatest Efficiency by a Younger Actor in 2009, a 12 months after her debut, and gained our hearts because the irrepressible offspring of Walford’s gobby legend. Patsy Palmer’s determination to stop as Bianca in 2014 meant Tiff (named after her mum’s tragic BFF, performed by Martine McCutcheon) needed to be written out too. However Smith rejoined the common forged in 2018 with Tiff now a sassy teen, transferring back to Albert Sq. to reside with older sister Whitney Dean, and the red-head is now a married girl having tied the knot with Keegan Baker in 2019 – and morphing into Bianca increasingly.

The British Soap Awards Celebrates 21 Years airs on Sunday 28th June at 9pm on ITV. If you’re on the lookout for extra to look at try our TV information.