Look out for 25% off PS Plus New Member Offer: Great Time to ‘Level Up’

If you are a new user, take advantage of all the offers and games at no additional cost offered by the service at a very competitive price

In recent weeks, the video game industry has welcomed a huge variety of high-quality titles. There are so many that it is difficult not to jump for joy thinking about the hours of vice that await us at home. Among these featured games we find releases as important as Elden Ring, from the authors of the Dark Souls saga, Dying Light 2, the new fighting game The King of Fighters XV, WWE 2K22 wrestling or if you are a fan of Destiny 2, new content with its expansion The Witch Queen. But if you are also a PS5 or PlayStation 4 user, your catalog can also be expanded with other exclusive releases such as Gran Turismo 7.

PS Plus is a service that will provide you with a whole world of advantagesAll of them are high-quality games that, in order to get the most out of them, require us to explore their functions online. And the only thing you need for that is to subscribe to PS Plus, a service that will provide you a whole world of advantages that you will receive from the first moment. So first and simply for being a PS Plus subscriber, every month you will be able to enjoy Without aditional costs of a selection of the best PS4 and PS5 titles.

Without going any further, this same month of March the games chosen for this promotion are the incredible survival adventure ARK: Survival Evolved (PS4), the challenging and stylish Ghostrunner (PS5), the exciting racing arcade Team Sonic Racing (PS4) , the katana duels of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4 and PS5)… and, as a bonus, the intense virtual experience designed for PSVR that NeonHat gives us.

In PS Plus there are exclusive packs for the most powerful titles of the momentThis new batch of games will be available until April 4, at which point they will be replaced by another new selection of games for subscribers. Do you want to benefit from more advantages? So get ready to delight yourself with some exclusive packs for PS Plus users of the most powerful titles of the moment such as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone or Apex Legends. Some lots that include various game objects and attractive skins for the characters.

Beyond these advantages, extras and video games at no additional cost, PS Plus offers other incentives such as exclusive promotions and discounts for service subscribers, 100GB of cloud storage to save your games, Share Play for cooperative games, special additional content and, of course, the possibility of playing PS5 and PS4 video games online.

The PS Plus offer for new users

Do you already have it clear? Well, you’ve chosen the best time to become a PS Plus member, because from now until March 13, a special promotion for new users with a 25% discount. This translates into a final price of 44,99€ for 12 full months of service with their respective offers, games and other surprises with which PlayStation gives more value to the subscription.

Until March 13 there is a special promotion for new users The offer is exclusive to the PS Store, but you can enjoy it by also buying a €50 PS Store Gift Card on Amazon (or a €40 plus €5). When you have it, you just have to access the virtual store PS Store and redeem the card code to get the balance in your wallet. Then you can subscribe to PS Plus. That easy!

Start now to enjoy a universe full of unique online experiences, exclusive packs of your favorite games, massive saving in the cloud and incredible promotions such as new ps plus member. Level up right now!

More about: PS Plus and PlayStation.