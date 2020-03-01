Look, Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Is Actually Doing Really Well At The Box Office In One Key Way

Anyway, it is good to see a minor win for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, because it’s principally the Insurgent underdog within the story lately. The Star Wars galaxy could also be on hiatus for films, however we have additionally heard some issues a few new director probably engaged on a brand new movie (after his personal cameo in Rise of Skywalker). And there is nonetheless what Kevin Feige has deliberate, plus possibly Taika Waititi — and nonetheless additionally possibly nonetheless Rian Johnson? Rebellions have been constructed on hope, and there is nonetheless hope for Star Wars’ future on the multiplex.