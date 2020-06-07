Looking Back On Independence Day And The Highest Grossing Movies Of 1996

6. 101 Dalmatians – November 27, 1996 – Worldwide Gross: $320.7 Million

Being a child who was obsessive about the unique 101 Dalmatians (a lot in order that I could not be bothered to name 911 for my grandma when she broke her leg), I used to be past pumped to see the 1996 live-action remake. And whereas it wasn’t as gratifying because the animated model (which appears wonderful on Disney+, by the best way), the model with Glenn Shut, Jeff Daniels and Joely Richardson remains to be a deal with for viewers. Possibly that is why it introduced in $320.7 million on the international field workplace when it was launched on November 27, 1996. And I suppose I used to be a type of children who dragged their dad and mom so as to add to the $136.2 million the film made domestically. Additionally, it was the final film I noticed at my native dollar-theater earlier than it caught on hearth.