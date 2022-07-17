Looking for a new processor? Well hurry up, because Intel plans to raise the price of its CPUs

The company warns that the price of its CPUs and chips could increase by 20% in 2022.

We had been suffering from the high prices of components such as graphics cards for many months, but events such as the cryptocurrency crash have led to a sea of ​​positive effect for GPUs. That is why we recommend preparing your portfolio in case interesting bargains appear, but we cannot say the same for the panorama of processors.

According to Intel, the price increase is due to inflationary pressuresAnd it is that, as the Nikkei media reports (via The Verge), Intel has warned that its CPUs and a wide selection of chips will experience a price increase. Although no specific figures have been given yet, everything indicates that this 2022 we could see a growth of 20% in the value of the chips manufactured by the company.

Apparently, the company had already informed its investors of this decision: “In our first quarter earnings call, Intel indicated that it would increase the price in certain segments of its business due to inflationary pressures“, explains a spokesman to Nikkei. “The company has begun to inform its customers of these changes.”

In turn, this adds to a decrease in public interest in PCs, as sales of this platform have fallen almost 13% in the last quarter and, according to data from Gartnera company specializing in technology research, “this is steepest decline in nine years for the global PC market, arising from geopolitical, economic and supply chain challenges affecting all regional markets.

Of course, it is very possible that you will have to hurry if you want to get hold of a processor, since Intel itself has worsened its forecasts regarding a shortage of components that could stretch to 2024. If you’re worried about the state of your computer and can’t upgrade its parts right now, remember our 5 tips to keep your PC from overheating during a heat wave.

