Looking for ways to entertain the kids at home? Try Nick Cope’s free online music show for families

Youngsters’s entertainer Nick Cope will carry out one other online live performance on Thursday 26th March at 3pm for kids lacking college due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cope was as soon as in a band named The Candyskins who had been influential in the Britpop period and offered music for Adam Sandler comedy The Waterboy.

Nowadays, he’s a longtime author of youngsters’s songs, turning into a well-known title in the Oxfordshire space the place he runs music periods for kids and their families – in addition to releasing quite a few albums of youngsters’s music.

Right here’s a style of his first ‘Afternoon Get Collectively’ to get you in the temper…

He has a tv sequence in the works at CBeebies titled Nick Cope’s Popcast, which is able to encompass a number of five-minute episodes due to air subsequent month.

Whereas many kids are compelled to keep house as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc, Cope is bringing collectively families digitally on his YouTube web page and on Fb. Should you miss the live performance stay, you possibly can catch up afterwards on these platforms.

These trying for one thing to hold the kids entertained throughout this tough time ought to head over at 3pm, the place the efficiency might be broadcast stay. Hopefully it is going to be the first of many…

Media character Joe Wicks can be doing his half to assist out mother and father, by providing a free online PE lesson day by day on his personal YouTube channel.