Looking to be the best FIFA player? This Kolderiu book wants to help you achieve it

Lunwerg Games and 3DJuegos are back with the publication of a third book, this time focused on FIFA.

Have you ever played a FIFA? Then you will be familiar with the tension, the quick analysis of a situation, the search for the best configuration and, above all, the glory of victory. Lunwerg Games y 3DJuegos They want to facilitate your ascent to these sensations and, for this reason, they continue their line of books specialized in video games with a third installment: ‘Reach the maximum level in FIFA with Kolderiu‘.

Kolderiu is a content creator and professional soccer player at DUX InternacionalIn this work, you will have the opportunity to learn about the best soccer strategies from the hand of a professional in the king of sports: Carles Santaló Sanzalso know as Kolderiu. Because, although we cannot ignore the importance of our own skill in the FIFA franchise, we must also take into account other aspects that directly affect the development of any match.

On his YouTube channel, he especially focuses on FIFA-related content.Configurations, best combinations, mid-match decisions… Kolderiu will give you the necessary guidelines to improve as FIFA players. After all, we are talking about a person who entered the world of football at the age of eight and, since then, has not stopped growing. Currently, the professional plays in the team of DUX Internationalbut that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a FIFA-focused content creator.

After beginning his adventures on YouTube, Kolderiu fulfilled one of his goals as a video game player: qualify for the world cup in FIFA 18. This achievement has led him to change the tone of his videos towards more educational content that allows him to take advantage of his experience on the field so that other players improve your skills in FIFA games. Therefore, ‘Reach the maximum level in FIFA with Kolderiu’ serves as a guide for any player who wants to understand and advance in all the points that affect in a football game.

What do you do when a game goes bad? Analyze the situation and pay attention to possible changesFor example, the book helps us make decisions in the middle of the game. What do you do when a game goes bad? Kolderiu has it very clear: To analize the situation and understand that there is two possible scenarios. Depending on the characteristics of the match and what the opponent has achieved, we might be forced to change things in order to maximize the power of our current team.

Although this information will be of great use to any FIFA player, it is worth remembering that Kolderiu has also learned to communicate his strategies through YouTube videos. For this reason, the book takes advantage of the experience of the professional in the field of content creation and includes QR codes that will redirect them to exclusive videos in which all the relevant points of the work are explained.

And the technological innovations do not end here, since a voice skill to chat with Kolderiu and learn about his best-kept secrets. In this sense, it is necessary to download the free alexa app and, once installed, you will only have to say “Alexa, open 4-4-2” to access this classic functionality in the Lunwerg Games and 3DJuegos books.

If you want to improve as a FIFA player and learn all the secrets of this professional, keep in mind that ‘Reach the maximum level in FIFA with Kolderiu’ will be available from the next April 13th. In addition, the collaboration between Lunwerg Games and 3DJuegos has also resulted in other best books for gamerssuch as ‘Warzone: Soki’s Secrets’, focused on Call of Duty: Warzone strategies, and ‘The world of roleplay with Perxitaa’, to discover the mysteries behind their digital characters.

