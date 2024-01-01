Lookism Chapter 482 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Lookism Chapter 482 is part of the well-known Manhwa series. Lookism Chapter 482 has been on the way for a long time since fans last saw it. People can’t wait for the next part to come out because there are rumors about how the story might change, how the characters will grow, and about great fights that will happen.

Lookism is a well-known manhwa story that Park Tae-joon writes and draws. It’s about Park Hyung-seok, a boy who is picked on and who moves to a new school, as well as finding that he has two bodies: one that is fit and attractive, and the other that is fat and plain.

He lives two lives and goes on many adventures with his good-looking body. The story has been posted in parts on Naver Webtoon since 2014, and as of December 2023, there were over 480 episodes.

Additionally, a television series and a show have been produced based on it. There are many fans of the series all over the world, and they can’t wait for new parts to come out every week. Some people may be interested in when Lookism Chapter 482 will come out, what is going to occur in it, and where they can read it online.

Lookism is a movie that came out in November 2014 and is about a kid who can change bodies and become either a healthy, not-so-attractive person or a tall, good-looking man with a strong personality.

Lookism Chapter 482 Release Date:

The next chapter of Lookism, Chapter 482, will come out on January 4, 2024, at 12:00 AM KST. The date and time of release may be different for you if you read the manhwa on a different medium. There is a table below that shows when Lookism Chapter 482 will come out in various time zones.

Lookism Chapter 482 Storyline:

Chapter 482 of Lookism Storyline A spoiler is information that gives away story points or surprises that could ruin the fun of people who haven’t read the chapter yet. Some admirers like to read spoilers before the chapter comes out, while others would rather not read them and simply read the chapter without any expectations.

For those of you who are interested in the first group, here is what is going to occur within Lookism Chapter 482. If that sounds like you, though, you may want to skip this part and go to the next one.

There isn’t a preview for Lookism Chapter 482 yet because the chapter hasn’t come out yet, not even in Korea. Many times, fans who are privy to the raw pictures or the Korean form of the webtoon are the ones who share the spoiler.

Fans who know the language then translate the information into Korean and share it on Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other sites. Fans who know the language generally make the hint public a few days or hours before the chapter comes out.

Lookism Chapter 482 Raw Scan Release Date:

Fans are really excited now that we know when Lookism Chapter 482: Raw Scan will be out. Fans can read the raw scan of Chapter 482 on January 1, 2024. This is something they have been looking forward to for a long time. There are a lot of unexpected developments within the story that will leave you wondering what is going to occur next in this chapter.

Where To Watch Lookism Chapter 482:

This is a webtoon that you can read on Naver Webtoon, which is Korea’s biggest webtoon website. If you have an account on Naver Webtoon and a good internet connection, you can read the newest parts of Lookism for free.

You may also get the Naver Webtoon app for your phone or computer to read Lookism while you’re out and about. Naver Webtoon updates Lookism every week, typically on Tuesdays.

But Naver Webtoon only has the Korean version of Lookism, so people from other countries who don’t speak Korean might not be able to read it. If you are one of those fans, you may wish to read the English version of Lookism. It was translated by LINE Webtoon, which is a branch of Naver Webtoon and has a legal license.

If you have an account on LINE Webtoon and a good internet link, you can access the English version of Lookism for free. You can also read Lookism on the go by getting the LINE Webtoon app for your phone or computer. LINE Webtoon updates Lookism every week, typically on Sundays. However, Lookism can be found in English on multiple sites.

Other places, besides the main manga sites, fan translation sites, scanlation sites, and so on, also have the English form of Lookism. The author and distributor do not approve these materials, which may contain mistakes, bad scans, or both.

These sources might also break the author’s and publisher’s rights, which would be bad for the webtoon business. That’s why we don’t suggest or support these sources. Instead, you should only read Lookism from approved sources.

Recap Of Chapter 481 Of Lookism:

What happened in the last part of Lookism? The fight between Daniel and the workers kept going. Because he was good at martial arts and looked good, Daniel beat most of the workers.

He was met, though, by Lee Jin-sung, the head of the workers and an old friend and foe of his. Lee Jin-sung said he was angry at Daniel because he had lied to him and left him behind.

He also said he had an undercover tool that could beat Daniel’s good looks: a machine that could change people’s bodies. To switch bodies alongside Daniel, Lee Jin-sung utilized the device. Daniel stayed in his fat and plain body.

After that, he beat Daniel badly and made fun of him for being weak and scared. He also said he would kill Daniel to take over his life. Seeing that he was without everything made Daniel feel powerless and depressed. He wished there was someone who could wake him up from this nightmare.