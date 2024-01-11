Lookism Chapter 483 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Lookism is something that all of us are very excited about! More and more people are interested in K-Manhwa, a new type of Korean manhwa story. This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Lookism is a famous webtoon series in South Korea that looks at identity, society, and how people see themselves. During the story, Park Hyung Suk, a fat and bullied high school student, learns that he has the power to change between two bodies: his own and a slim and attractive one.

He starts a new life at an elite school with his new body, where he faces many challenges and secrets. Naver Webtoon has been running the webtoon in parts since 2014, and there are now more than 500 stories.

It was also turned into a cartoon series through Studio Mir in 2022, which you can watch on Netflix. Both reviewers and fans have said nice things about the webtoon. They like how realistic and varied the characters are, how exciting and funny the story is, and how it makes social comments on things like bullying, racism, and violence.

Lookism Chapter 483 Release Date:

The release time for Lookism Chapter 483 is scheduled for 12:00 AM KST on January 11, 2024. The date and time of release may vary depending on your location and the device you use to read the webtoon.

Lookism Chapter 483 Storyline:

Lookism Chapter 483 does not have a spoiler yet as it has not been posted. But we can guess and make predictions about what could occur next based on what we know from the earlier parts.

That was the last part where Hyung Suk and his friends were attacked by a group of men in masks who turned out to be from the Burn Knuckles gang. Choi Seung Chul, the head of the gang, admitted that he ordered the hit on Hyung Suk because he wanted to get back at the person who killed his brother.

His brother, Choi Seung Hoon, was the leader of the Burn Knuckles as well as the person who gave Hyung Suk his second body. He thought Hyung Suk killed his brother. Seung Chul wouldn’t listen to Hyung Suk when he said that he didn’t kill Seung Hoon. Instead, he told his men to kill Hyung Suk as well as his friends.

Despite Hyung Suk and his friends fighting back, the gang outnumbered them and emerged victorious. He stabbed Hyung Suk in the chest, and then Seung Chul got ready to kill him. But at that very moment, a strange person showed up and stopped Seung Chul’s attack. It was Seung Hoon, who was still alive and well.

He told Hyung Suk that Seung Chul should calm down and leave Hyung Suk alone. Besides that, he said that he gave Hyung Suk his second body because he wanted to help him leave his bad life.

He said he faked his own death and hid because he wanted to start over without the gang as well as the violence. Seung Chul was shocked as well as mad to see his brother still alive. He said his brother had betrayed him and the gang.

It was clear that he didn’t like him and could never forgive him. Then he hit him with a knife, but Seung Hoon dove out of the way and punched him out. He then told Hyung Suk he was sorry for all the trouble he had caused, and he thanked him for taking care of his body.

He told him he wanted to return his body because he didn’t think he deserved it anymore. He then said goodbye, gave him a hug, and got ready to switch bodies alongside him.

But before they were able to switch, more men in masks showed up and surrounded them. They said they were from the Black Label, a secret group that planned the experiment to switch bodies.

They said they had been looking for Hyung Suk and Seung Hoon for a long time and wanted to bring them back to their lab. They told them they had a particular strategy for them and would not let them get away this time.

The last part of the chapter left us on the edge of our seats when Hyung Suk and Seung Hoon were caught through the Black Label, leaving their friends shocked and confused.

Lookism Chapter 483 Raw Scan Release Date:

We do not have a set date for the release of the raw scans for Lookism Chapter 483, but we are aware that they become available a few hours before the chapter itself. The raw scans of Chapter 483 should arrive before January 8, 2024.

Lookism Chapter 483 Trailer Release:

Lookism Chapter 482 Recap:

Someone replaced Daniel’s body overnight. He no longer has an overweight body. In its place is one that is tall, beautiful, and maybe even perfect. Daniel has to deal with the benefits and flaws of conventional beauty standards head-on as he gets used to living as a beautiful stranger.

Without doubt, he gets modeling jobs, women’s loving looks, and the respect of the kids who used to pick on him. He does, however, see how people who aren’t beautiful are left out of social situations, and he knows that a person’s attitude can’t change the way they look.

Lookism shows how unfair social beauty standards are by going deeper into the lives of its characters. This example shows how being picked on, teased, and put down all the time is bad for someone’s mental health.

Being a victim of bullying himself, Daniel now has to deal with both the survivor’s guilt and the low self-esteem that comes from it. The opposite is also true: abusers’ pasts show where their fears come from.

Where To Read Lookism Chapter 483:

It is important to support the cause. Even if you watch a lot of cartoons and read a lot of manhwa, you should always support the writers’ work by going to official sites as well as sources.

If you pay for a membership, you can read Manhwa and get other free material that illegal sites may not provide you. You can use the Webtoons app, which features a simple and fun design. The main site, Naver, can also be used.