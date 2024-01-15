Lookism Chapter 484 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Lookism is a topic that all of us are very excited about! More and more people are interested in K-Manhwa, a new type of Korean manhwa story. This shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The comic series Lookism, which was written by Park Tae Joon, is about a high school student named Daniel Park who isn’t thought to be very attractive. He learns, though, that he has a special power that lets him switch forms and look better.

Daniel sets out to use this power because he wants to fit into the spotlight and become famous. Along the way, he learns an important lesson regarding true beauty, realizing that it comes from the inside, not just the outside.

The story has been put out in parts on Naver Webtoon since 2014, and as of December 2023, there were over 480 episodes. Additionally, the story has been adapted into a television series and a show. There are many fans of the series all over the world, and they can’t wait for new parts to come out every week.

Lookism Chapter 484 Release Date:

Anyway, people who watch this show right now are really into parts of it. Now, people also want to know when the remainder of this happiness will come out.

Most of the time, every show of Lookism came out right on time. However, the release of this show is not anticipated until January 18, 2024. People will be able to read the chapter on the official website as soon as it comes out.

Lookism Chapter 484 Storyline:

Chapter 484 of Lookism In the plot, the focus moves from character growth to tensions, especially between Jerry’s search for Jake and his father’s legacy. As characters such as Choi, Daniel, and Goo reveal secrets and leave the story on a cliffhanger, the tension rises. At the same time, a fight with a dangerous thing is going on, and trust problems appear.

The leaders are up against Big Daniel, and in later chapters, we may learn more about identity battles, the endings of story arcs, and the goals of mysterious groups. The story offers a mix of tension, character growth, and making allies. In later parts, there may also be training scenes and fights.

Where To Read Lookism Chapter 484:

Visit Naver or Line Webtoon to read Lookism Chapter 484 online. But there are certain rules to follow when reading this manhwa on these sites. You can read all the parts if you pay for their special services and sign up for them.

If you don’t want to join, you are able to read a certain number of pages for free. Remember that the English version might not be ready right away. Because translation takes a long time, it might take a day or two shortly after the Korean release.

Lookism Chapter 483 Recap:

At the beginning of Lookism, Chapter 483, Seongji Yuk asks Vin Jin if he would like to perish by his hands. Vin Jin looks shocked. At first, Vin Jin didn’t know what to do, so when he was given Tanghulu, he started eating them up. Then, not long after, chaos breaks out.

After completing his task, Seongji instructs the kid to leave due to his dislike for children of that nature. When the other kids tried to talk to Vin Jin, he got angry and hit one of them. Later, they found out who he was and started beating them because he was violent.

Vin Jin said he came here to die but didn’t find anything that could kill him. Soon after, though, he saw a monster. Miru Kim, a girl, turned out to be the monster who threw him to the ground and told him to be polite.

Just before he passed out, Vin Jin realized that she was the most powerful individual he had ever met. In the following scene, he goes back to school and is the talk of the town because of the recent incident.

Lookism Chapter 484 Raw Scan Release Date:

We do not have a set date for the release of the raw scans for Lookism Chapter 484, but we are aware that they are typically made available a day or two prior to the chapter itself. The raw scans of Chapter 484 should arrive before January 15, 2024.

Lookism Chapter 484 Trailer Release:

What Are The Rating For Lookism Chapter 484:

Chapter 483 was very exciting and full of action. Chapter 483 was very exciting and full of action. It kept people on the edge of their chairs. Lee Eun-tae’s name was revealed, Park Hyung-seok got stabbed, and Vasco made an appearance. The chapter had a lot of turns and twists.

There were also many moving parts in this story, like when Park Hyung-seok gave up his life, Lee Eun-tae got angry, and Vasco was determined. And there was a lot of stress and excitement in the chapter because people didn’t know what was going to occur next.

A famous website for fans of manga and anime called MyAnimeList has a voting system. Based on 1,234 votes, Lookism Chapter 483 got an average score of 9.2 on a scale of 10.

The chapter received numerous positive reviews and was well-received by the majority of readers. Fan comments and reviews about the chapter were also very good. Fans were excited, shocked, and impressed by the chapter.