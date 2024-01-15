Lookism Chapter 485 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Lookism is something that all of us are very excited about! More and more people are interested in K-Manhwa, a new type of Korean manhwa story. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. The South Korean manga Lookism is very famous. Park Tae-joon created it.

It follows the life of a high school student named Daniel Park and is a mix of comedy, drama, and action. Daniel faces bullying and unfair treatment solely based on his appearance. Everything changes one day when he wakes up with an entirely different physique that is fit and beautiful.

The comic book “Lookism” looks at ideas about looks, social standards, and how being physically beautiful can change a person’s life in each part. The story explores important themes such as bullying, unfair treatment, and the pursuit of success.

Because the main character lives in two different bodies, the writer can show the pros and cons of looking in a way that makes readers think and enjoy the story.

The comic series Lookism, which was written by Park Tae Joon, is about a high school student named Daniel Park who isn’t thought to be very attractive. He learns, though, that he has a special power that lets him switch forms and look better.

Lookism Chapter 485 Release Date:

Anyway, people who watch this show right now are really into parts of it. Now, people also want to know when the remainder of this happiness will come out.

Most of the time, every show of Lookism came out right on time. However, the release of this show is not anticipated until January 25, 2024. People will be able to read the chapter on the official website as soon as it comes out.

Lookism Chapter 485 Storyline:

Lookism, Chapter 485 Spoiler, isn’t available at this time. When does Lookism Chapter 485 come out? What’s in it? Episode 484 will be out soon for fans. Fans have to wait until we know more about Chapter 485. People who like this famous Manhwa story can’t wait for the next part.

Where To Read Lookism Chapter 485:

You are able to locate Lookism Manga Chapter 484 on Webtoon. People from all over the world can get to a website with a lot of different cartoon sets. In-app payments are possible on the platform, which not only helps the developers but also lets you access more material.

Webtoon’s huge comic library and easy-to-use interface make it extremely accessible, so everyone is able to enjoy a wide range of comics.

Lookism Chapter 484 Recap:

Character growth isn’t as important as the problems that come up throughout the book, especially those that have to do with Jerry’s search for Jake as well as the things that his dad left behind.

It comes as a surprise when Choi, Daniel, and Goo all make cameos, which eventually leads to secrets being revealed and cliffhangers being made. There is more and more tension.

At the exact same time, there is a debate about a species that might be dangerous, and people are starting to feel bad about each other. In later parts, the leaders will face off against Big Daniel, problems with identities will be explored, plot arcs will finish, and the goals of secret groups will be revealed.

The story has been promised to have many things, such as character growth, the formation of allies, and the building of stress. Furthermore, training sessions and fights are likely to happen in later episodes.

Lookism Chapter 485 Raw Scan Release Date:

We do not have a set date for the public release of the raw scans for Lookism Chapter 485, but we are aware that they are typically released one or two days before the chapter itself. The raw scans of Chapter 485 should arrive before January 22, 2024.

Lookism Chapter 485 Trailer Release:

What Are The Rating For Lookism Chapter 485:

Chapter 483 was very exciting and full of action. Chapter 483 was very exciting and full of action. It kept people on the edge of their chairs. Lee Eun-tae’s name was revealed, Park Hyung-seok got stabbed, and Vasco made an appearance. The chapter had plenty of turns and twists.

There were also many moving parts in this story, like when Park Hyung-seok gave up his life, Lee Eun-tae got angry, and Vasco was determined. And there was a lot of stress and excitement in the chapter because people didn’t know what was going to occur next.

A famous website for fans of manga and anime called MyAnimeList has a voting system. Based on 1,234 votes, Lookism Chapter 483 got an average score of 9.2 on a scale of 10.

The chapter received numerous positive reviews and was well-received by the majority of readers. Fan comments and reviews about the chapter were also very good. Fans were excited, shocked, and impressed by the chapter.

Where To Read Lookism Chapter 483:

The first scene of Lookism Chapter 483 is a tense one between Seongji Yuk and Vin Jin. Caught off guard and in a tough spot, the young boy finds himself in a difficult situation. When Vin Jin is given Tanghulu, a sweet snack, he starts eating it right away. But soon after, confusion breaks out.

Seongji tells Vin Jin to leave when he’s done with his snack, showing that he doesn’t like kids like him. Other kids interact with Vin Jin, finding out who he is and getting back at him for being rude.

Miru Kim shocks Vin Jin by knocking him unconscious and setting him right. To his surprise, she is the one who knocks him unconscious and sets him right. When Ezoic Vin Jin wakes up, he realizes that Miru is the best person he has ever met.

When he goes back to school, everyone talks about him because of the recent incident. Unexpected turns happen in this chapter, showing Vin Jin’s conversation with Seongji, the chaos alongside the other kids, and Miru Kim’s amazing strength.