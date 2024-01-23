Lookism Chapter 486 Release Date, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Regarding lookism, each and every one of us is extremely enthusiastic. The increasing amount of attention that K-Manhwa, the latest Korean manhwa narrative, is receiving should not come as a surprise. The popular manhwa series Lookism was authored as well as illustrated by Park Tae-joon.

It follows bullied adolescent Park Hyung-seok as he transfers to a new school and discovers that he possesses two distinct bodies one that is handsome as well as fit, as well as the other that is overweight and unattractive. He experiences numerous exploits while living a double life on account of his handsome physique.

Since 2014, the series has been serialized on Naver Webtoon; as of January 2024, it has accumulated over 480 chapters. Furthermore, it has also inspired a musical and a drama series.

The series has amassed a substantial global following of devoted readers who anticipate the weekly publication of fresh chapters. The preceding chapter of Lookism was similarly captivating and interesting to read.

Once more, readers may anticipate a higher standard from the creators. We will provide comprehensive information regarding Lookism Chapter 486, such as the release date, raw scan release date, summary of the previous chapter, plotlines, and reading locations.

Lookism Chapter 486 Release Date:

At the moment, the chapters of the program are extremely popular among its audience. Furthermore, the audience eagerly anticipates the publication date of the next installment of this popular program.

In general, every appearance of Lookism occurred precisely on schedule. However, the anticipated release date for this episode is February 1, 2024. Upon the chapter’s publication, it will be accessible to readers via the official website.

Lookism Chapter 486 Storyline:

A spoiler is any information that discloses certain story elements or plot developments prior to the official release. Others prefer to spare the surprise as well as the suspense by avoiding spoilers rather than reading them in order to gain insight into what will occur next.

If you identify with the aforementioned group, you may find the following Lookism Chapter 486 spoilers to be of interest. Those in the latter group, however, may wish to bypass this section and proceed to the subsequent one.

These spoilers for Lookism Chapter 486 are derived from the unaltered scans that customarily become available a few days before the official release. It should be noted that the following spoilers are provisional and subject to change prior to the release of the final product:.

The conflict between Daniel and Gun, the leaders of the rival gangs Burn Knuckles and Hostel, will continue in Lookism Chapter 486. Daniel will employ his handsome physique to battle Gun, the underground’s most formidable combatant.

Gun will recognize that Daniel isn’t an ordinary foe, as he is taken aback by Daniel’s speed and strength. Daniel will inflict damage on Gun using his martial arts prowess as well as his special technique, the Thunder Kick.

Gun will not yield easily and will counterattack Daniel with his signature move, the Gun Punch, and brute force. Due to the brutality and intensity of the battle, both combatants will sustain injuries as well as blood loss.

The fight’s outcome will ascertain the future of Daniel as well as his companions, in addition to the destinies of the two gangs and their allies.

Where To Read Lookism Chapter 486?

Ensuring support for the cause is crucial; individuals who are voracious readers of manga and anime alike should consistently monitor official websites and sources to stay informed about the writer’s endeavors.

A subscription grants access to Manhwa as well as additional complimentary content that may not be available on illegal sites. The ‘Webtoons app’ is accessible via its user-friendly and entertaining interface, whereas the official website Naver serves the same purpose.

Recap Of Previous Chapter:

The preceding chapter of Lookism introduced the start of the magnum opus confrontation between Daniel and Gun, the manhwa’s two most formidable adversaries.

The chapter commenced with a flashback depicting Daniel’s childhood, during which he was overweight, bullied, and friendless. A martial arts master who taught him and bestowed upon him a pendant with the ability to transform bodies was an enigmatic elderly man.

The old man also forewarned him that he would soon confront a formidable foe who would serve as his ultimate trial. At the conclusion of the flashback, Daniel awoke in his handsome form, prepared to confront Gun.

Upon reaching the deserted factory where the conflict unfolded, his allies and friends warmly received him, encouraging him to continue. He also beheld his adversaries, who ridiculed him and cast doubt on his prowess. Disregarding them, he made his way towards Gun, who awaited his arrival in the center of the arena.

While staring at one another, the two combatants exchanged a few words. Gun responded to Daniel’s inquiry as to why he was engaging in this activity: he had grown tired and just wanted to have a little fun.

Furthermore, he disclosed that he was privy to Daniel’s secret and that his handsome physique did not impress him. He issued Daniel the challenge of demonstrating his capabilities and threatened to crush him like a fly.

The chapter came to a close with the two combatants engaged in a struggle, their fists resonating across the factory. The battle had begun, and the stakes were formidable. Who will emerge victorious, and who will fall victim? What consequences will result from the outcome? Learn more in the following chapter on lookism.

Lookism Chapter 486 Raw Scan Release Date:

Raw scans for Lookism Chapter 486 are typically made available one to two days before the chapter’s release, although the specific date is not specified. Thus, the raw scans of Chapter 486 are anticipated prior to January 29, 2024.

What Are The Rating For Lookism Chapter 486?

Based on over 1.2 million votes, the Manhwa series Lookism has received an average score of 9.77 on a scale of 10 on Webtoon. Over 4.7 billion views since January 2024 have also placed it among the most popular and most-viewed series on the platform.

It has garnered favorable evaluations from both critics and enthusiasts, who commend its distinctive premise, captivating characters, comedic and dramatic narrative, and authentic and intricate visual aesthetic.

Final Words:

Additionally, it has been nominated for and received numerous awards, including the Korea Content Award in 2016, the Korea Comic Award in 2017, and the Korea Webtoon Award in 2018. A multitude of media organizations and public figures, including Forbes, CNN, The New York Times, BTS, and Blackpink, have also acknowledged its significance.