Looks as if The Punisher is not coming again in the end.

The Punisher performed via Jon Bernthal won’t go back.

After feedback suggesting that Wonder’s Punisher would go back in a brand new collection, it kind of feels that actress Rosario Dawson has concept best of it.

“cannot agree with me“he mentioned thru Twitter. “Getting knowledge from enthusiasts throughout signings is iffy it appears. My fault. I am getting emotional. Affirmation is essential after they inform you what you need to listen to…“

I will be able to’t be relied on…!

Getting intel from enthusiasts throughout signings is iffy it appears.

My bad.

I am getting excited.

Affirmation is essential whilst you’re informed what you need to listen to… — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 8, 2022

The 43-year-old actress performed Claire Temple (aka Evening Nurse) in numerous of Wonder’s contemporary Netflix collection, together with Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist, no longer forgetting her eventual becoming a member of in The Defenders. The primary time she met Bernthal’s model of The Punisher was once in the second one season of Daredevil and it is transparent she loved running with the long-lasting Wonder personality after excitedly inform enthusiasts that Jon Bernthal could be again as Frank Citadel.

“I came upon the previous day that The Punisher was once taking place once more“, mentioned. “So I believe adore it’s my 2d probability as a result of it is the simplest one of the most collection that I wasn’t in and I really like Jon Bernthal. So let’s make it occur jointly guys“.

Alternatively, now it kind of feels has totally retracted, enjoying dumb and claiming that their knowledge got here from the enthusiasts and no longer from Wonder itself. If that is true, it looks as if Bernthal’s Punisher may not be again in the end.

Surely There was no trace of The Punisher getting its personal collection. as soon as once more after Frank Citadel was once no longer discussed within the upcoming Wonder slate that was once introduced at San Diego Comedian Con. After all the Punisher may just go back in one of the most different Wonder initiatives (The following Daredevil collection is a most likely candidate because the pair have already got a historical past on display screen.) However with Rosario claiming that she had no inside of knowledge, that still turns out much less most likely.

It is still noticed if The Punisher returns to our monitors… and despite the fact that it would occur, it kind of feels that Dawson may no longer have the interior knowledge we concept.

In finding out extra about Wonder’s upcoming schedule with what to anticipate from Segment 6 and the Incredible 4.