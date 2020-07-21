Looks Like Ana De Armas Got An Adorable New Dog To Walk With Ben Affleck

Depart a Remark
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been spending fairly a little bit of time collectively in 2020. Ever since their relationship grew to become public due to an lovable submit from the Knives Out star, we’ve seen the 2 seemingly get nearer and nearer whereas vacationing and spending time with Ben Affleck’s children. Additionally they spend a whole lot of time strolling with their pets and Ana de Armas just lately added one other cutie into the combo.
For those who already although Ben Affleck had a canine, you’d be proper. In reality, they’re an enormous dog-loving household. Ben Affleck has canine Hutch and Martha Stewart, a German Shepherd and a Labrador. Ana de Armas beforehand had a little bit canine named Elvis and now has added one other tiny pup named Salsa into the combo. Have a look.
I imply there’s nothing extra comforting than pictures of puppies all day, and Salsa is a very cute canine who favors sticking his or her little tongue out. The caption “welcome to the household” may merely check with the little dog-friendly household Ana de Armas had carved our beforehand with herself and Elvis, however I’d be keen to wager Ben Affleck’s canine are additionally included on this combine, as they typically go strolling along with their pets as a workforce.
Beforehand, when Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas went strolling with the canine, they introduced his children with Jennifer Garner alongside. Violet, Samuel and Seraphina have their very own canine, a Golden Retriever named Birdie whom Ben Affleck initially introduced into their lives again in 2015.
Sadly, that pup grew to become a byproduct of his break up with Jennifer Garner, but it surely’s good to know he will get to see the canine typically, even nowadays, as effectively. On the finish of the day, I can’t iterate sufficient how a lot this household as an entire appears to like canine.
In the meantime, whereas in quarantine adoption charges for canine and different pets have really gone down as increasingly pets have discovered without end properties. Waitlists for adopting pets have change into a reasonably typical norm, although this varies from place to put and shelter to shelter. So listening to {that a} celeb has additionally jumped on this adoption pattern whereas spending extra time at residence and fewer time engaged on motion pictures isn’t an enormous shock.
Subsequent up, you’ll have the ability to catch Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Deep Water, a film they accomplished filming on previous to theaters shutting down and previous to their romance turning into public data. Film dates are always in flux, however we’ll maintain you up to date as quickly as extra information on the thriller’s launch date is solidified, although it’s anticipated to launch in November of this 12 months.
Add Comment