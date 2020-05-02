General News

Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Are Finally Official

May 2, 2020
4 Min Read
Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Are Finally Official

    • Sarah El-MahmoudSarah El-Mahmoud

Ana de Armas in new James Bond movie No Time To Die and Ben Affleck in the Way Back

Rumors have been swirling a few new Hollywood it-couple since March: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The pair met on the set of their upcoming romantic thriller Deep Water. They’ve since been noticed vacationing collectively in Costa Rica and Cuba and cozying up on walks in Los Angeles in between social isolating collectively. Now the Knives Out breakout star has made their relationship official by way of social media couple photos. Scroll by for the proof.

View this put up on Instagram

Thanks all a lot for the birthday needs and love! Cheers to a different nice yr. ????????????????????????????????? Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso.

A put up shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) on

Ana de Armas celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday with a romantic desert getaway with Ben Affleck. The actress merely thanked her followers within the Instagram put up, however the pictures embody the 2 embracing round a serene desert scene and sharing a candy celebration collectively. It is official y’all! What couple identify are we going with… Barmas?

The actress set to play a Bond Lady in No Time To Die in November additionally posted a video of her making an attempt to knock out a piñata too. You’ll be able to hear Affleck’s voice within the background as she takes a whack on the birthday custom under:

View this put up on Instagram

Más más más !!! ????????????????

A put up shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) on

It will not be the perfect timing to have a birthday proper about now, however Ben Affleck seems to be to have held a considerate celebration for the actress in a non-public trip residence someplace distant after the pair have been adhering to Los Angeles’ stay-at-home orders for over a month. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have hinted at their relationship on Instagram earlier than, however that is the primary blatant indication that the 2 are collectively.

Again in mid-March when rumors concerning the couple had simply begun, Armas posted a set of seashore images. Ben Affleck commented on the put up asking for “photograph credit score pls.” Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas filmed Deep Water in New Orleans again in November, which is a few couple in an open relationship. When one of many lovers of Armas’ character goes lacking, Affleck’s character turns into the prime suspect.

Ana de Armas has been working as an actress for 15 years, however solely just lately gained mainstream fame in Hollywood. Her look in Blade Runner 2049 and Golden Globe-nominated function as Marta in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out has helped garner large consideration. The Spanish-Cuban actress can be set to play Marilyn Monroe within the biopic Blonde.

47-year-old The Method Again actor has beforehand dated famed actresses equivalent to Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez earlier than settling down with Jennifer Garner for ten years and elevating three youngsters with Garner. They break up up in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Ana de Armas was beforehand married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, however they break up up in 2013 after three years collectively.

Deep Water is predicted to return to theaters on November 13. Try what different films to sit up for this yr with our 2020 launch date schedule.


Up Subsequent

Meet Ana De Armas: 7 Issues You Want To Know About The No Time To Die Star

    • Sarah El-MahmoudSarah El-Mahmoud
      View Profile

      Sarah is a latest journalism graduate from Cal State Fullerton and at present lives in Orange County, California. When she’s not writing, she enjoys going to concert events, working towards yoga and slowly sipping her weight in espresso. She’s obsessed with utilizing her often ineffective talent of being too knowledgable concerning the leisure trade, usefully.

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment