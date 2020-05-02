Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Are Finally Official

Depart a Remark
Rumors have been swirling a few new Hollywood it-couple since March: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The pair met on the set of their upcoming romantic thriller Deep Water. They’ve since been noticed vacationing collectively in Costa Rica and Cuba and cozying up on walks in Los Angeles in between social isolating collectively. Now the Knives Out breakout star has made their relationship official by way of social media couple photos. Scroll by for the proof.
Ana de Armas celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday with a romantic desert getaway with Ben Affleck. The actress merely thanked her followers within the Instagram put up, however the pictures embody the 2 embracing round a serene desert scene and sharing a candy celebration collectively. It is official y’all! What couple identify are we going with… Barmas?
The actress set to play a Bond Lady in No Time To Die in November additionally posted a video of her making an attempt to knock out a piñata too. You’ll be able to hear Affleck’s voice within the background as she takes a whack on the birthday custom under:
It will not be the perfect timing to have a birthday proper about now, however Ben Affleck seems to be to have held a considerate celebration for the actress in a non-public trip residence someplace distant after the pair have been adhering to Los Angeles’ stay-at-home orders for over a month. Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have hinted at their relationship on Instagram earlier than, however that is the primary blatant indication that the 2 are collectively.
Again in mid-March when rumors concerning the couple had simply begun, Armas posted a set of seashore images. Ben Affleck commented on the put up asking for “photograph credit score pls.” Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas filmed Deep Water in New Orleans again in November, which is a few couple in an open relationship. When one of many lovers of Armas’ character goes lacking, Affleck’s character turns into the prime suspect.
Ana de Armas has been working as an actress for 15 years, however solely just lately gained mainstream fame in Hollywood. Her look in Blade Runner 2049 and Golden Globe-nominated function as Marta in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out has helped garner large consideration. The Spanish-Cuban actress can be set to play Marilyn Monroe within the biopic Blonde.
47-year-old The Method Again actor has beforehand dated famed actresses equivalent to Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez earlier than settling down with Jennifer Garner for ten years and elevating three youngsters with Garner. They break up up in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Ana de Armas was beforehand married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, however they break up up in 2013 after three years collectively.
Deep Water is predicted to return to theaters on November 13. Try what different films to sit up for this yr with our 2020 launch date schedule.
