Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Are Social Isolating Together

Depart a Remark
It’s been a whirlwind 12 months for Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas. She’s been working for the previous 15 years, however her latest position in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and highly-anticipated flip as a Bond Woman within the forthcoming No Time To Die rapidly introduced her mega fame in 2019. And what would movie star standing be with no well-known and high-profile man in her arms? After weeks of swirling rumors, not solely is de Armas relationship Ben Affleck, nevertheless it seems to be like they’re in social isolation collectively.
Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been noticed collectively within the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles occurring walks along with their canine. The pair may very well be seen embracing each other and smooching to get some contemporary air amidst their and the remainder of Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order. It seems to be like the 2 are having their very personal rom-com throughout this loopy time of quarantine, as seen within the photos shared by the Ana de Armas Updates Twitter web page.
The couple have been seen going out on walks hand-in-hand for a number of days this previous week, most not too long ago on Monday. It is one of many few issues Los Angeles residents are doing in-between being cooped up of their homes.
The couple met on the set of their upcoming movie Deep Water, which is a thriller a few couple with an open relationship. Within the film, Ben Affleck’s character turns into a primary suspect after Ana de Armas’ different lovers go lacking. Rumors began about Affleck and de Armas being an merchandise earlier in March once they have been noticed collectively in Cuba and Costa Rica.
On March 17, Ana de Armas posted a set of pictures of her hanging out on the seashore on her Instagram. Ben Affleck commented on the photographs with “picture credit score pls” (through Day by day Mail), heightening rumors that the 2 are in a brand new relationship. Throughout a latest interview with Vogue Spain, the actress stated Affleck’s “expertise is infinite.” That sounds fairly girlfriend-y, doesn’t it?
Ben Affleck is not any stranger to high-profile relationships. He dated Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez earlier than settling down with Jennifer Garner again in 2005, who he has three youngsters with. He and Garner cut up up again in 2015 and finalized their divorce in late 2018. Ana de Armas has been married earlier than as nicely, to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, however they divorced again in 2013 after two years as husband and spouse.
Ben Affleck is coming off two public stints in rehab as a result of alcohol abuse. He not too long ago opened up about his “cathartic” expertise engaged on The Approach Again, his film a few basketball coach coping with his personal dependancy struggles. Affleck and de Armas’ Deep Water is ready for a November 2020 launch.
Add Comment