Looks Like Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Are Still Hoping To Appear On Better Call Saul

The Breaking Dangerous universe continues to be alive and properly, as Better Call Saul has taken the reins and continues to broaden on the franchise, all whereas carving out a singular nook for itself. Nevertheless, the present is now headed for its last stretch, with the upcoming sixth season slated to be its final. As such, followers are seemingly anticipating some huge issues to occur, together with appearances from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Each actors are very a lot conscious of followers’ want to have them seem on the spinoff, and they’re simply as on board with the thought as they’re.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got here collectively for an Instagram reside Q&A, throughout which they addressed presumably returning for Better Call Saul. Each appear very within the thought of bringing their fan-favorite characters to the present, particularly Bryan Cranston. Along with expressing his curiosity, he even jokingly talked about that creator Vince Gilligan doesn’t care about them anymore:
We all the time get requested about Better Call Saul and whether or not Jesse or Walt are gonna present up on that present. I do not know what number of instances we have gotta inform Vince that we’re able to do it. I simply do not assume he loves us anymore.
Seeing Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul seem throughout Better Call Saul’s last season can be a dream come true. With the present shortly headed in direction of the Breaking Dangerous timeline, it will make loads of sense for them to in some way pop in (or round) Jimmy McGill’s world. However, Vince Gilligan and showrunner Peter Gould are very shrewd relating to utilizing characters from the mother or father present. So for them, it will seemingly all rely upon whether or not their appearances make sense to the story being instructed.
Whereas they’ve but to seem on Better Call Saul, Paul and Cranston have reprised their well-known roles because the present ended its run again in 2013. Final yr, Paul headlined El Camino: A Breaking Dangerous Film, which continued the story of Jesse Pinkman. Alongside the best way, followers have been handled to a flashback that featured an look from Cranston’s Walter White.
In the event that they have been to seem, Walt and Jesse can be removed from the primary Breaking Dangerous characters to search out their means onto Better Call Saul. Except for Bob Odenkirk’s titular lawyer and Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut, Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring was added to the forged in Season 3. The latest season additionally featured appearances from Dean Norris and Steven Michael Quezada’s Hank Schrader and Steve Gomez. Even Robert Forster managed to make one final cameo as Ed Galbraith (“The Disappearer”) earlier than his dying.
It stays to be seen if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould grant Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul their request, however there’s little doubt the 2 producers have huge plans for the ultimate stretch of Saul Goodman’s story.
Each Breaking Dangerous and Better Call Saul are actually accessible to stream on Netflix.
