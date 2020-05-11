Looks Like Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Are Still Hoping To Appear On Better Call Saul

The Breaking Dangerous universe continues to be alive and properly, as Better Call Saul has taken the reins and continues to broaden on the franchise, all whereas carving out a singular nook for itself. Nevertheless, the present is now headed for its last stretch, with the upcoming sixth season slated to be its final. As such, followers are seemingly anticipating some huge issues to occur, together with appearances from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Each actors are very a lot conscious of followers’ want to have them seem on the spinoff, and they’re simply as on board with the thought as they’re.