Looks Like Bruce Campbell Wants In On Doctor Strange’s Sequel

What’s thrilling about Doctor Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity is it is going to make the most of Sam Raimi’s expertise with the superhero style and his roots in horror. Based on Kevin Feige, it is going to be a “huge MCU movie with scary sequences in it.” Following Scott Derrickson’s exit from the film, it’s unclear if his description of it at San Diego Comedian Con when the title was launched remains to be a part of the imaginative and prescient. He stated he primarily based its roots on the Doctor Unusual comics that “dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific.”