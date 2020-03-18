Looks Like Cats’ Special Features Will Contain Some Truly Wild Concept Art

Depart a Remark
When the primary trailer for Tom Hooper’s Cats dropped final July, it instantly grew to become the goal of immense ridicule. The design of the characters – principally cat/human hybrids – freaked lots of people out, and the problems did not go away between the time that preview went reside and when the completed movie was launched. (And no, the post-release visible results edits did not assist both).
Shock, shock, although: issues may have truly been a lot worse. As disturbing as a superb quantity of Cats is, I am undecided that something matches the extent of horror present that’s this not too long ago launched idea artwork that’s featured on the movie’s dwelling video particular options:
Had been folks significantly shocked when this film bombed?
Right this moment marks the discharge of Cats on digital platforms, which means that folks can watch the Razzie-winning oddity within the consolation of their properties throughout quarantine, and Twitter consumer Angelina Christina has unearthed this really disturbing little bit of art work from the particular options. I can not actually inform you what its intention is, or precisely what it turned out to be within the completed film, however I can inform you that I do not perceive how somebody may take a look at it whereas the movie was being made and suppose that the manufacturing was on a superb observe.
On the identical time, my mind is making me suppose: What if they really made the completed movie with this particular and terrifying aesthetic for all of the characters? Wouldn’t it have been higher than what we obtained? Might it have been a lot worse?
Extra significantly, this film is actually now set as much as change into a legendary standing cult film. Certain, there are all the time going to be some individuals who all the time have a real love for it, as all people on this planet has their very own tastes, however there are going to be way more who “hate-watch” it and discover leisure in simply tearing it aside. Absolutely none of this can line up with director Tom Hooper’s authentic imaginative and prescient of what Cats can be, however at the least he can hopefully be proud that he made one thing with a deep cultural influence.
All that in thoughts, will probably be attention-grabbing to see how Cats in the end performs on the house video market. The movie positively did not do effectively in theaters, making solely $74 million worldwide on a $95 million price range (earlier than advertising and publicity), however audiences could also be struck with curiosity they should satiate with the movie being immediately accessible with only a few button clicks. Plus, persons are going to be ravenous for novel leisure as we get deeper and deeper into this era of social distancing/quarantine, so that might wind up being incentive to take a look at the musical trainwreck.
In case you select to make the leap, Cats is offered in any respect the usual digital retailers now. And for these of you ready for bodily media copies, the movie shall be accessible on Blu-ray and DVD beginning April seventh.
