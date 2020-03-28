Looks Like COVID-19 Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Mad Max: Fury Road Spinoff Casting

Within the years following Mad Max: Fury Road’s time in theaters, George Miller has stated that he plans to maintain the franchise going with quite a few tasks, one among which might star Furiosa. Whereas no particular plot particulars for this spinoff have been revealed, it’s been rumored that will probably be a prequel. Along with Anya Taylor-Pleasure being thrown into the casting combine, it was additionally lately reported that Jodie Comer and Richard Madden have been eyed to affix, with Comer being sought to play a youthful Furiosa and Madden enjoying a good-looking man with an enormous brow wound crudely stitched along with chrome staples.