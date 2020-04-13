Looks Like Disney+ Cut Some Nudity Out Of Tom Hanks’ Splash

Whereas it isn’t talked about within the Tweet, it must be famous that that is censorship about which Disney+ is no less than considerably upfront. When beginning to stream Splash on the streaming service, the very first thing that’s proven is a title card that reads “This movie has been modified from its authentic model. It has been edited for content material.” It is also nonetheless clearly marked as a film that has been rated PG-13 for nudity, sexual content material, and a few temporary language, including that it additionally “accommodates tobacco depictions” – which was not one thing that the MPAA was considering again within the mid-1980s.