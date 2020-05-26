Looks Like Disney+’s Loki Show Could Be Getting A Second Season After All

The thought of Loki having a number of seasons was by no means too far-fetched, because the few plot particulars we have now tease a posh story. The sequence will decide up with the 2012 iteration of the God of Mischief who managed to slide away with the Tesseract throughout Avengers: Endgame. From right here, he’ll use it to journey via time and sure alter historic occasions to his liking. The primary teaser for the present additionally hinted that Loki will land on the Time Variance Authority’s radar. It’s additionally been confirmed that his journey may have ties to Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity.