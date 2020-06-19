Looks Like Dune Is Heading For Reshoots, But Will That Affect Its Release Date?

Dune’s principal images kicked off in March 2019 and wrapped up the next July, with filming happening in Hungary, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Norway. So Oscar Isaac and his costars will probably be in acquainted environment once they return to Budapest later this summer season. And whereas Hungary is without doubt one of the nations that’s permitting productions to renew filming after the present well being disaster floor that sort of work to a halt months in the past, Dune can have “in depth” security measures in place for the forged and crew.