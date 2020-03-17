Looks Like Fantastic Beasts 3 Is Postponing Filming After All

If you happen to’ve been paying any consideration to the information cycle, you will know its a loopy time on the market. Considerations over the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly affected each day life internationally. And it is also actually affected the leisure world, as films had been delayed from theaters and units shut down with a purpose to guarantee the protection of all concerned. However as varied movie units delayed manufacturing, a report appeared to point that Fantastic Beasts 3 was someway starting manufacturing as scheduled. However do not concern for the Wizarding World, because the film ended up pushing again principal images in spite of everything.