Looks Like Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Big Plans For One Character

James Gunn gave the Marvel Cinematic Universe an eclectic group of characters within the type of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and their franchise has rapidly grow to be one of many MCU’s hottest. Gunn has additionally surrounded them with a agency supporting solid, whose roles have grown with time. This was definitely the case for Yondu Udonta. Now, it seems one other character goes to get much more time to shine within the upcoming threequel.