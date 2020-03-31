Looks Like Hobbs And Shaw Is Getting A Sequel, So Buckle Up

Go away a Remark
Dominic Toretto and his crew have been the mainstays of the Quick & Livid movies for over a decade now, however Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw have managed to carve out their very own place within the automobile-driven franchise. Their current spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, was met with strong opinions and field workplace success. With this, it was solely matter of time earlier than discuss of a sequel arrived, and Dwayne Johnson has now supplied the affirmation:
We’re growing now the following movie, the following film, and I am fairly enthusiastic about it. [We] simply gotta determine the artistic proper now, and the course we’re going to go.
Dwayne Johnson introduced the information throughout one in all his current Instagram Q&A’s (by way of Display screen Rant). Early conversations concerning a possible sequel had been already stated to be taking place, however Johnson’s feedback appear to indicate that the challenge has certainly been greenlit by Common.
Hobbs & Shaw adopted Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw after the occasions of 2017’s The Destiny of the Livid. Within the movie, the 2 are pressured to workforce as much as take down Idris Elba’s Brixton, a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist. Alongside the way in which, the heroes additionally be part of forces with Deckard’ MI6 Agent sister Hattie, performed by Vanessa Kirby.
Although the film introduced a comparatively self-contained story set inside the Quick & Livid universe, the door was left open for a sequel. One of many movie’s largest mysteries revolves across the sequence’ true antagonist. This character, identified merely as The Director, serves as the pinnacle of Eteon, the corporate that employed Brixton’s companies.
Common’s choice to increase on one in all its hottest manufacturers is comprehensible, and it’s change into clear that Hobbs & Shaw is being positioned to hold the Quick & Livid torch as soon as the primary sequence ends with its tenth installment.
Apart from Hobbs & Shaw, different spinoffs within the Quick sequence have additionally been mentioned. The one which’s gained probably the most traction is a female-led characteristic. Franchise star and producer Vin Diesel lately confirmed that the challenge is transferring ahead and that he’ll get to see a primary draft of the script quickly. As well as, an animated TV present primarily based on the sequence is about to hit Netflix this 12 months.
Regardless of issues transferring ahead, the drive hasn’t been fully clean for the sequence as of late. As a result of coronavirus pandemic, Common opted to delay the newest installment — F9 — from its Might 2020 launch date to April 2021.
With the Quick & Livid franchise shifting gears, the Hobbs & Shaw sequel and the female-headed spinoff will possible be the primary of many FF big-screen initiatives Common will contemplate for its slate. And these ought to be sure that the spy, heist, and muscle car-filled franchise can be round for years to come back. Followers can see F9 when it hits theaters on April 2, 2021.
