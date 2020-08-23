Looks Like John Wick’s Director Would Like To ‘Take A Stab’ At A Certain Marvel Movie

Wait… however talking of John Wick, the director simply signed on to don’t one however two sequels for the franchise which can be anticipated to be filmed back-to-back within the close to future. He’s additionally hooked up to a Highlander remake, a comic book e book adaptation a few suicidal faculty pupil who’s saved by a demon referred to as Kill or Be Killed, a fantasy a few supernatural vigilante referred to as Sandman Slim and an motion miniseries referred to as Rain. Despite the fact that Blade could be superior underneath his path, it seems like he’s all booked up.