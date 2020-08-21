Looks Like Lady Gaga And Ridley Scott’s Gucci Movie Is Assembling An All-Star Cast

Ridley Scott continues to be within the midst of ending his newest film, The Final Duel, with filming lastly anticipated to renew subsequent week. Within the meantime, the filmmaker is already lining up a strong lineup of actors to look alongside Lady Gaga in Gucci as soon as that will get rolling. In response to Deadline, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are all in talks to look in Gucci, although there’s no phrase but on who any of them will play ought to they signal on.