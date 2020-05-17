Looks Like Rey’s New Lightsaber Was Going To Play A Bigger Role In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Depart a Remark
In Star Wars lore, a Jedi Knight’s lightsaber performs an vital position of their journey. Luke builds a brand new inexperienced lightsaber by the point we see him in Return of the Jedi, you understand, after he misplaced the opposite one in Empire Strikes Again. Leia Organa had her personal lightsaber throughout her coaching with Luke, however she gave it to him for protected conserving. And Rey finally used Leia’s lightsaber to defeat Emperor Palpatine, however what about Rey’s personal lightsaber?
As it’s possible you’ll recall, in The Rise of Skywalker, we solely get to see Rey’s lightsaber within the final scene, throughout which she prompts it close to Luke’s outdated farm house on Tatooine. Revealing this new lightsaber on the tail finish of her journey did appear a bit odd. However, apparently, it had a a lot bigger half to play in The Rise of Skywalker, based on Lucasfilm artwork director Phil Szostak. Right here’s what he needed to say on social media:
The lightsaber was going to be in additional than only one shot on the finish. There was going to be a subplot all through the movie exhibiting Rey engaged on it at her bench, utilizing the Jedi texts as a information.
I believe it will have been attention-grabbing to intersect this subplot with Rey’s personal journey towards defeating Emperor Palpatine. Actually, revealing her lightsaber on the finish doesn’t maintain as a lot weight in any other case.
The significance of lightsabers is an idea that was featured closely in The Pressure Awakens, The Final Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. In The Pressure Awakens, Luke’s lightsaber nearly takes on a lifetime of its personal, because it even calls to Rey. It is also finally utilized by each Finn and Rey to defeat Kylo Ren earlier than the previous takes it to Luke Skywalker himself, who would then chuck it over his ought to in The Final Jedi.
In the case of the Darkish Aspect, Kylo Ren wields a crimson lightsaber with a cross guard, a characteristic that actually had the web going loopy on the time. The cross guard, based on J.J. Abrams, was to represent Kylo Ren’s place as a robust and darkish knight (not of the Batman selection).
We additionally get a little bit style of what Rey’s Sith lightsaber would have regarded like in The Rise of Skywalker. Throughout her imaginative and prescient, she faces off together with her darker self who makes use of a lightsaber that folds. Apparently, this lightsaber was influenced by Darth Vader’s personal weapon.
With Rey revealing her new yellow lightsaber on the finish of The Rise of Skywalker, it’s nearly as if J.J. Abrams and the producers had been attempting to arrange a brand new sequence following her journey as a Jedi Knight. However there hasn’t any indication that’s really going to occur, with Daisy Ridley denying she’s concerned in any future tasks. The place Star Wars goes from right here is anybody’s guess, however as at all times we’ll make sure you preserve you up to date on the most recent. It’s also possible to stream Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now on Disney+.
