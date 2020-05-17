Looks Like Rey’s New Lightsaber Was Going To Play A Bigger Role In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

With Rey revealing her new yellow lightsaber on the finish of The Rise of Skywalker, it’s nearly as if J.J. Abrams and the producers had been attempting to arrange a brand new sequence following her journey as a Jedi Knight. However there hasn’t any indication that’s really going to occur, with Daisy Ridley denying she’s concerned in any future tasks. The place Star Wars goes from right here is anybody’s guess, however as at all times we’ll make sure you preserve you up to date on the most recent. It’s also possible to stream Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now on Disney+.