Looks Like Star Trek Icon William Shatner Is Ready To Join NASA

William Shatner could not do as a lot work in entrance of the digital camera anymore, however the 89-year-old actor undoubtedly hasn’t proven any indicators of slowing down. Like so many people, the he’s at the moment underneath keep at house orders, although he appears to have discovered Star Trek-inspired methods to maintain himself occupied. And if that weren’t sufficient, Shatner is now setting his sights on a brand new cosmic job with NASA.
The Star Trek veteran lately tweeted at NASA, letting the company know that he’s able to swimsuit up each time he’s wanted. The humorous tweet additionally included a photograph of Shatner sporting a spacesuit and a caption during which he mentions that the spacesuit does match. You’ll be able to check out Shatner’s tweet down under:
After all, William Shatner is simply joking, however this really isn’t the primary time he’s expressed curiosity in going to house. Final yr, the actor was requested by a fan if we go to house if Elon Musk despatched him. The actor responded positively however mentioned he would solely do it if Musk was keen to take a journey to the celebrities with him.
It’s enjoyable to see Shatner’s enthusiasm and, regardless of it probably by no means occurring, Star Trek followers would most likely be delighted by the thought of him really taking a visit to house. Having been linked to the franchise and the character of James T. Kirk for therefore lengthy, really seeing him enterprise into the far reaches of house could be an actual deal with.
Consider it or not, the thought of an actor going to house isn’t as loopy because it sounds as a result of it’s about to change into a actuality. Tom Cruise is definitely teaming up with Elon Musk to provide the primary ever film to be shot in house. Cruise additionally working intently with NASA and is already present process coaching to organize for the function.
Truthfully, an motion/comedy set in house that stars William Shatner, Tom Cruise and Elon Musk feels like a movie that shouldn’t be missed. Nonetheless, Shatner has made it clear that his days of leaping round by means of house are over, until Quentin Tarantino calls him up.
Nonetheless, one can’t assist however assume what William Shatner would do if given the chance to make a journey to house. Being the pleasant character that he’s, he would probably discover a lot to do whereas there. And primarily based on his Twitter posts, he could also be impressed to provide some Captain Kirk-esque updates on his journey.
It doesn’t seem that NASA or Elon Musk will probably be calling up William Shatner anytime quickly for a cosmic mission, although he and followers can at all times dream. Plus, it’s good to know that the spacesuit does “match.”
