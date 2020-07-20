Looks Like Star Wars’ John Boyega Really Has ‘Moved On’ From The Franchise

In different phrases, it sounds prefer it’s a no from him on any future Star Wars associated appearances. This information feels fairly inevitable, to be trustworthy. The actor hasn’t ever precisely slammed the franchise, however he’s additionally been outspoken in regards to the downsides to engaged on the franchise. That features voicing his personal lack of satisfaction with among the inventive selections made in The Final Jedi. He’s additionally been vocal about responding to followers on-line who’ve taken situation with him expressing his want that Finn and Rey had ended up collectively. That has led to various intense exchanges on Twitter.