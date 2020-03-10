Looks Like Taskmaster Is Mimicking The Entire Avengers Team And It’s Awesome

Go away a Remark
It hasn’t even been a 12 months since Marvel wrapped up Part three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with it, many of the characters and story traces that had been ongoing for so long as a decade. When Part four will get underway we’ll be launched to a whole lot of new characters, however earlier than we get there, we’ve some unfinished enterprise with Black Widow. The ultimate trailer for Might’s huge Part four debut dropped on-line this morning, and with it, we received a a lot better take a look at the movie’s huge unhealthy, Taskmaster.
Followers of the character from Marvel Comics know Taskmaster nicely. He is an extremely in style character whose main potential is that he cam mimic principally any bodily motion as soon as he sees anyone else carry out it. And primarily based on this trailer, it seems like he is been studying up on the Avengers, as he is exhibiting off a number of expertise that appear like they got here instantly from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
Captain America’s Defend Abilities
Early within the trailer we see Black Widow’s automobile getting taken down by some type of explosion, which, because it seems, is an assault from Taskmaster himself. Widow tries to take him down with easy firearms, however Taskmaster is armed with a defend which he makes use of to cease the bullets. Nevertheless, he isn’t solely able to utilizing the defend in its conventional function. He then throws it at Black Widow, in a transfer that’s actually going to remind folks of one in every of Black Widow’s buddies, Captain America.
After all, we additionally see David Harbour’s Crimson Guardian pull off some defend expertise as nicely close to the tip of the trailer, so it is potential Taskmaster is definitely mimicking him. However since Crimson Guardian is actually simply the Russian Captain America, it actually all comes from the identical place both manner.
Black Widow’s Hand To Hand Fight
Within the subsequent a part of the trailer, we study precisely how Taskmaster has been gaining his skills. He is watching what seems to be surveillance footage of Black Widow combating, although, for us, it is truly footage of Scarlett Johansson’s first MCU look, in Iron Man 2. It will appear that Taskmaster would not must witness the bodily actions in particular person, simply watching folks combat on tv is sufficient. Which means he might have picked up a whole lot of totally different combating methods with out the folks he is copying ever having any thought.
Later within the trailer, in a battle with Crimson Guardian,. we see Taskmaster pull off a again flip that appears like precisely the type of factor we woulds anticipate from Black Widow.
Hawkeye’s Bow
Lastly we’re given one other take a look at a second we noticed within the first trailer, Taskmaster utilizing a bow and arrow. With out context, it might actually be that Taskmaster is simply utilizing the weapon for its personal sake. He is most likely nicely educated in using a whole lot of totally different weapons. Since he is in command of thew Crimson Room, the place Black Widow acquired her coaching, that might appear to be crucial. Nevertheless, realizing that the MCU model of Taskmaster has the identical ability set as his comedian counterpart, it appears fairly seemingly that that is an intentional reference that Taskmaster has been finding out Black Widow’s buddy Hawkeye as nicely.
One actually wonders if we’ll see different Avengers skills copied within the new Black Widow movie. When you missed the brand new trailer earlier right now, test it out under.
Black Widow hits theaters in could.
