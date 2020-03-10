Looks Like Taskmaster Is Mimicking The Entire Avengers Team And It’s Awesome

Hawkeye’s Bow

Lastly we’re given one other take a look at a second we noticed within the first trailer, Taskmaster utilizing a bow and arrow. With out context, it might actually be that Taskmaster is simply utilizing the weapon for its personal sake. He is most likely nicely educated in using a whole lot of totally different weapons. Since he is in command of thew Crimson Room, the place Black Widow acquired her coaching, that might appear to be crucial. Nevertheless, realizing that the MCU model of Taskmaster has the identical ability set as his comedian counterpart, it appears fairly seemingly that that is an intentional reference that Taskmaster has been finding out Black Widow’s buddy Hawkeye as nicely.