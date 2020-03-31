Looks Like That Prince Harry Pitching Meghan Markle For Disney+ Rumor Was Not What Actually Happened

In line with Good day Journal, the video of Harry attempting to promote Bob Iger on his spouse’s voiceover expertise, which was filmed on the The Lion King premiere in the summertime of 2019, and reveals Markle chatting with Beyonce and apparently not noticing the Iger dialog, is definitely the pair having a little bit of enjoyable. In actuality, Meghan Markle had already been approached in regards to the thought of doing the voiceover work. The filming for Elephant had been occurring for years at that time and the filmmakers had already proven a few of it to Markle, understanding the topic was vital to her. In actual fact, she signed the deal to do the voiceover, not for cost to herself, however in return for a donation to Elephants With out Borders.