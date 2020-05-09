Looks Like The Avatar Sequels Could Resume Filming Soon

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The Avatar franchise is a singular one. The first film broke new floor for visible results and movement seize when it arrived in theaters again in 2009. It was the very best grossing film earlier than Avengers: Endgame was launched, and James Cameron and firm are probably aiming to reclaim that report with Avatar 2. The upcoming sequels have taken a very long time to kick up manufacturing, so when movie units everywhere in the world had been shut down, it was discouraging for the fandom. However now it appears to be like like Cameron and firm might be able to get again to work quickly.