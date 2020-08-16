Looks Like The Batman May Not Have That Much Shooting Left To Do

Depart a Remark
With so many movie productions in limbo, it is easy to lose observe of precisely what’s occurring with all of the completely different motion pictures. As a result of secrecy that often surrounds excessive profile movies, we regularly have a lower than clear image of precisely what is going on on with manufacturing anyway, and the shutdown has thrown what little we do know out the window. Nonetheless, we now have a greater concept of precisely what is going on on with one of many extra extremely anticipated productions, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. It appears the movie was in a position to get about two months of filming executed earlier than the shutdown and has rather less than three extra in entrance of it.
We’re set to get an replace on The Batman on the forthcoming DC FanDome, together with some model new footage, and The Wrap stories that the movie has seven weeks of footage to tug from in the case of what DC decides to indicate off. When manufacturing will get again to work, it is going to be getting again in entrance of the digital camera for an additional 11 weeks, so lower than half of the film has been shot, give or take, however assuming the return to filming goes easily, it is going to be over earlier than we all know it.
Productions within the UK, the place The Batman had been when the whole lot was shut down, have been getting again to work slowly. The rumor has been that The Batman is seeking to get again in entrance of cameras in September, however there’s been no official announcement, although there is definitely no assure there can be one. It appears seemingly that Matt Reeves will give followers no matter updates he can on the DC FanDome occasion.
If we do the maths, 11 weeks of filming beginning in September will take the manufacturing to the top of the yr or near it. That will give the movie about 9 months to complete post-production earlier than the October launch date the movie at the moment has. Initially set for late June the discharge date needed to be pushed again as a result of manufacturing delay. Whereas movies of this dimension usually take near a yr to work on post-production, odds are Batman bought an early begin by engaged on the footage that had already been shot, as post-production can regularly be executed whereas one is working from house as quite a lot of it’s laptop work.
In fact, The Batman will solely be one in every of a number of DC initiatives we’ll hear about at DC FanDome. We’re set to see extra of Winder Girl 1984, The Suicide Squad, and even get some updates on the lengthy in improvement hell Flash film. We’ll seemingly additionally hear about different Batman-related initiatives, as one in every of WB’s recreation studios, that has lengthy been rumored to be engaged on a brand new Batman recreation, can also be set to offer a presentation on the occasion.
