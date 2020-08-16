Looks Like The Batman May Not Have That Much Shooting Left To Do

With so many movie productions in limbo, it is easy to lose observe of precisely what’s occurring with all of the completely different motion pictures. As a result of secrecy that often surrounds excessive profile movies, we regularly have a lower than clear image of precisely what is going on on with manufacturing anyway, and the shutdown has thrown what little we do know out the window. Nonetheless, we now have a greater concept of precisely what is going on on with one of many extra extremely anticipated productions, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. It appears the movie was in a position to get about two months of filming executed earlier than the shutdown and has rather less than three extra in entrance of it.