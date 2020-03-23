Looks Like The Boys Is Sending Homelander To Church In New Look At Season 2

Depart a Remark
The Boys might be roaring again to Amazon a while this summer time with much more blood, guts, loopy twists and (in all probability) immoral superheroes, and whereas we do not know too many particulars about what is going on to go down after final 12 months’s epic finale, we’re beginning to get some clues in regards to the motion. Creator and govt producer Eric Kripke just lately took to social media to offer followers a tiny style of what we’ll see when Season 2 rolls round, and it seems like Homelander might be in an intriguing spot in some unspecified time in the future throughout the brand new season.
With many productions at the moment shutdown, followers of The Boys are fairly fortunate that Season 2 has been executed filming for a number of weeks. However, Eric Kripke continues to be onerous at work on post-production for the darkish dramedy, so he let followers on Twitter have a peek on the work he is been doing to get The Boys prepared for our blood-thirsty eyeballs later this 12 months. I’ve so many ideas about the place Homelander seems to be. Have a look:
OK, so we bought two pictures from Season 2 of The Boys, one among which exhibits Karl City’s Billy Butcher wanting as devilish and artful as ever, and the opposite one exhibiting Antony Starr’s Homelander…in church? He seems type of irritated, which is hardly uncommon for Homelander as he tries to maintain up the looks that he is a do-good hero and throughout upright human being, however what may have presumably introduced him to a church within the first place?
I imply, everyone knows that Homelander has tons to atone for. He is a (potential) rapist and (particular) mass assassin of innocents, for one. Plus, the tip of Season 1 noticed him take out his crush and handler of The Seven, Madelyn Stillwell, together with (probably) the person who helped to boost him in a lab, so he may actually do with some non secular repentance. He did simply discover the son he did not know was alive till just lately, so possibly it will result in some sort of wonderful awakening that leads him down a much less repugnant path.
Who am I kidding? Homelander is rotten to the core, so no matter brings him to a church in Season 2 of The Boys might be not gonna be good for anybody. That is very true contemplating that look on his face. It is as if somebody simply advised him he needs to be ashamed of himself for, nicely, something, and he is making an attempt to not kill them due to the churchy nature of his environment. However, you recognize, he is completely going to kill the shit out of them. Perhaps not instantly, however quickly. I simply hope he would not destroy that pretty stained glass within the background.
After all, no matter Homelander does, Butcher, Hughie and the remainder of The Boys are scorching on his path and dealing each potential minute to take down all of the supes. Season 1 already delivered some extremely wild moments, however we have been promised that Season 2 will go manner deeper into the lives of its characters whereas nonetheless bringing viewers much more “bonkers” scenes. There’s even a brand new supe, Stormfront, coming aboard to shake issues up, so we’ll be in for one more nutty, gory, sex-fueled experience.
The Boys will hit Amazon someday this summer time, however all of Season 1 is at the moment out there, and you may keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent. To fill out your viewing choices proper now, try our 2020 midseason premiere information, Netflix schedule and Hulu releases for March and April!
