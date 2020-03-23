Looks Like The Boys Is Sending Homelander To Church In New Look At Season 2

Who am I kidding? Homelander is rotten to the core, so no matter brings him to a church in Season 2 of The Boys might be not gonna be good for anybody. That is very true contemplating that look on his face. It is as if somebody simply advised him he needs to be ashamed of himself for, nicely, something, and he is making an attempt to not kill them due to the churchy nature of his environment. However, you recognize, he is completely going to kill the shit out of them. Perhaps not instantly, however quickly. I simply hope he would not destroy that pretty stained glass within the background.