Looks Like The Candyman Reboot Won’t Have The Typical Theatrical Run

With this context in thoughts, may Common go for a theatrical launch and VOD drop on the identical day? Theater chains and studios had already been at odds concerning the preliminary 90-day theatrical window that was beforehand in place and theater closures have solely heightened this challenge. With a world pandemic nonetheless in play, audiences could be cut up between eager to return to the theatrical expertise and persevering with to remain protected at house. A theatrical/VOD launch date may cater to each of those audiences.