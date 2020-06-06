Looks Like The Candyman Reboot Won’t Have The Typical Theatrical Run

Go away a Remark
One of the crucial thrilling horror releases coming this yr is Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. The non secular sequel to the ‘90s traditional was initially slated to come back out subsequent weekend, however has since moved its theatrical launch to late September on account of world well being considerations. Theater chains are already beginning to define protected reopening plans for the summer season, making Candyman’s date theoretically protected for a fall launch. That it, until it’s additionally dropping on VOD too?
Candyman himself Tony Todd seemingly teased the upcoming horror movie is hitting VOD on the identical day of its theatrical launch on Twitter. Throughout a dialog with a fan, Tony Todd echoed pleasure for the Jordan Peele-produced Candyman. Then this occurred:
I’d say the response was too obscure besides … Tony Todd subsequently retweeted an announcement from the fan asking if he had simply confirmed Candyman could be hitting VOD on September 25. Might the horror flick be made out there to hire/purchase digitally on the identical day it begins displaying in cinemas? We’re not leaving any risk on the door in 2020. It may occur.
Take a look at the trailer for Candyman starring Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Vanessa Williams and Rebecca Spence right here:
I am unable to wait. Might Tony Todd have misinterpret the fan’s tweet? Perhaps, however he fairly clearly mentioned he’s not planning on visiting a theater this yr earlier than he repeated the discharge date of September 25. One thing to bear in mind right here is Candyman is a Common movie – the studio which first dropped the ball on releasing a movie on VOD on its deliberate theatrical launch date as a substitute of pushing it again with Trolls World Tour.
Common then mentioned it might be releasing extra movies on this vogue and has wasted no time doing so for titles together with The Excessive Observe and Steve Carell’s upcoming political comedy Irresistible, which reaches VOD on June 26. Angered by Common’s method in the course of the pandemic, AMC Theatres has vowed that it’s going to not play the studio’s movies on its screens.
With this context in thoughts, may Common go for a theatrical launch and VOD drop on the identical day? Theater chains and studios had already been at odds concerning the preliminary 90-day theatrical window that was beforehand in place and theater closures have solely heightened this challenge. With a world pandemic nonetheless in play, audiences could be cut up between eager to return to the theatrical expertise and persevering with to remain protected at house. A theatrical/VOD launch date may cater to each of those audiences.
Candyman will observe Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Anthony McCoy, an artist who has simply moved to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood together with his girlfriend years after sightings of Candyman. Look out for it on September 25 and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on 2020 film releases.
