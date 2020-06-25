Looks Like The Matrix 4 Has Resumed Filming

Notably, The Matrix 4 isn’t the one manufacturing resuming filming. The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has geared again up into manufacturing in addition to Avatar 2. These units are all exterior of america, and should endure rigorous security procedures.

Initially, rumors of a brand new Matrix transfer swirled across the web, and plenty of thought it is perhaps a full on reboot. To set the document straight, author Zak Penn shot these rumors down on Twitter. The Matrix 4 gained’t be a remake or a reboot, however a continuation of the The Matrix trilogy.