Looks Like The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Is Still Moving Forward, Despite Coronavirus

Still, although, The Umbrella Academy is clearly a present that wants a prolonged post-production course of, from the color-corrected visuals to the digital particular results to the music and so forth. It is undoubtedly not the form of present that might pull off the fast turnarounds that must occur with community exhibits like The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. The incontrovertible fact that Steve Blackman continues to be engaged on modifying and sound mixes for Season 2 – or no less than he was lower than every week in the past – clearly put The Umbrella Academy within the crosshairs for initiatives that might get postponed because of the world outbreak.