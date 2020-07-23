Looks Like Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Is Taking Another Big Step Forward

Particulars in regards to the story are scant, however we do know that it’ll be an action-adventure movie. To get the film actually off the bottom, Tom Cruise is partnering with each Elon Musk’s SpaceX program and NASA. NASA, for his or her half, appears reasonably excited to assist Tom Cruise make this film challenge a actuality. They are going to host the film challenge aboard the Worldwide Space Station and hope it would encourage a brand new era of future engineers and scientists.