Looks Like Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights Has Been Cancelled

It was at all times going to be troublesome to carry Halloween Horror Nights below something aside from supreme circumstances. The occasion is primarily made up of huge haunted homes, mainly large mazes, that visitors wander by way of at their very own tempo, with numerous animatronic creations and actual people leaping out to scare them alongside the best way. There would have to be important administration of the maze to be able to guarantee social distancing between teams inside that might each restrict the quantity of people that may attend and doubtless simply be a logistical nightmare for Universal Studios.