Looks Like We May Know When Mulan Will Arrive On Disney+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The leisure business has come to a halt attributable to international well being issues, leading to a ton of adjustments that ought to be felt over the subsequent few years. After theaters closed, quite a lot of extremely anticipated blockbuster have been delayed, together with Disney’s live-action Mulan film. Niki Caro’s blockbuster was pushed again quite a lot of months, with an supposed theatrical launch of July 24th. However now it seems to be like we may know when Mulan will finally be out there to stream on Disney+.