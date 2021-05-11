LOONA Appointed Promotional Ambassadors For Korean Culture Abroad In 2021

LOONA has been appointed ambassadors for the promotion of Korean culture overseas in 2021.

On May 10, Minister Hwang Hee of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism officially appointed LOONA as “2021 Promotional Ambassadors for Korean Culture Abroad” in a ceremony held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul.

As part of this work, LOONA is scheduled to perform at a launch ceremony for the 2021 Foreign Experts on the Promotion of Korea on May 20. LOONA also participated in the production of promotional videos for the international content exhibition (Talk Talk KOREA) organized by the Korean Culture and Information Service. The videos will be released on the Korean Culture and Information Service’s YouTube channel on May 20 and 25.

LOONA is a 12-member girl group who made their official debut in August 2018. In November 2020, the group entered the Billboard 200 with their third mini album, “12:00,” and released an English version of their b-side track “Voice” titled “Star,” which ranked in the North American Top 40 radio charts.

Minister Hwang Hee stated, “We anticipate that LOONA, who has garnered the attention of the whole world, will have a big influence on the promotion of Korean cultural content overseas. We hope that people all over the world will come together through Hallyu and Korean culture and that our tired hearts from COVID-19 can be healed through the enjoyment of Korean culture.”

Other idols selected as promotional ambassadors for Korean culture abroad have included Stray Kids (2019) and ATEEZ (2020).

