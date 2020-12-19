LOONA Members All Test Negative For COVID-19

All 11 members of LOONA have examined unfavourable for COVID-19.

On December 18, it was reported {that a} “The King of Masks Singer” employees member who took half within the present’s filming shoot on December 15 had been recognized with COVID-19.

As LOONA members Yves and Chuu had each participated within the shoot in query, their company Blockberry Inventive introduced that all the LOONA members and their employees had chosen to bear testing for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

On December 19, Blockberry Inventive formally introduced that every one 11 LOONA members had examined unfavourable for the virus.

The company’s full assertion is as follows:

Good day, that is Blockberry Inventive. Following the confirmed COVID-19 analysis of a “The King of Masks Singer” employees member who participated within the filming shoot attended by Yves and Chuu, all 11 members of LOONA (HeeJin, HyunJin, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Received, and Olivia Hye) in addition to the employees underwent testing for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. In keeping with their check outcomes, all of them examined unfavourable for COVID-19. We’d wish to thank the followers for worrying about them, and we apologize for giving the followers trigger for concern. We’ll proceed to place precedence on the well being and security of our artists, and we are going to reply shortly to crises by following the federal government’s quarantine pointers completely. We’ll do our greatest to make sure that LOONA’s schedule for December 20 and onward is not going to be disrupted, so we ask in your heat encouragement and love. Thanks.

MONSTA X additionally underwent COVID-19 testing as a precautionary measure following Minhyuk and Kihyun’s participation in the identical present, and their outcomes got here out unfavourable as effectively.

