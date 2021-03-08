LOONA’s Chuu And Choerry Open Up About Their Personalities, Future Targets, And More

LOONA’s Chuu and Choerry lately participated in a pictorial and interview for Marie Claire Korea!

When the interviewer expressed their amazement at how Chuu and Choerry by no means appeared to cease laughing, Choerry defined, “We each are usually actually energetic individuals. If I have been on my own I’d have been calmer, however since we’re collectively, we’re much more filled with vitality. I’m good at matching different individuals’s moods, so when there’s somebody like Chuu who’s bursting with vitality, then I find yourself following swimsuit.”

The pair additionally defined how they bought their stage names. “My actual title is Kim Ji Woo. When you pronounce it actually quick it feels like ‘Chuu,’ in order that’s how my title was determined. There’s no separate that means,” Chuu shared. Choerry’s title was additionally created in the same method. She revealed, “It wasn’t executed deliberately, however if you happen to say my actual title Choi Ye Rim actually quick it feels like ‘Choerry.’”

Sharing their ideas on how their personalities related to each their stage names and actual names differed, Choerry mentioned, “Choi Ye Rim is the oldest daughter and was the category president all through her center college years. She has robust management abilities. Nonetheless, after debuting as a member of LOONA, I’ve heard individuals ask if I’m the youngest little one or an solely little one. Possibly it’s as a result of I’ve gained actual world expertise, however I’ve gotten higher at studying the room.” She added with amusing, “Choi Ye Rim is type of oblivious.”

Chuu mused, “This could be stunning, however Ji Woo has a brighter character than Chuu. Her historical past of brightness starting from her childhood is sort of deep. I’m not fairly certain about Chuu but. Many individuals see her as somebody cute and blissful, however that’s not all there may be to her. She could be extra mature and now have fully totally different sides to her character. I’m studying extra about myself as I perform my actions. Nonetheless, I need to preserve my shiny character the identical as ever.”

About how they deal with the hole between their onstage and offstage personas, Choerry confessed that she feels essentially the most distinction in her feelings throughout concert events. “After I’m singing onstage, I’m blissful and I really feel like I’m the very best on the planet, however when it’s over and I stroll offstage, I really feel relieved but additionally unhappy,” she defined. “Fortunately that doesn’t flip right into a supply of stress or fear. I feel that’s considered one of my robust factors. When my good temper out of the blue dips, I instantly take into consideration one thing I like or attempt to discover one thing to maintain management of my feelings. I’m sure to have big modifications in my feelings on this line of labor, so I acknowledge that and attempt to get well shortly.”

Chuu opened up about her personal response to fluctuations in her temper, saying that the was the kind to disregard her destructive feelings. She continued, “Since I’m a shiny particular person, I attempted to cover the feelings that have been reverse of that. Nonetheless, after taking a while to mirror on myself, my ideas have modified. Simply because I’m a shiny particular person doesn’t imply I don’t have any unhappiness or anger, so I made a decision to cease ignoring these feelings. Proper now I’m rising extra trustworthy about my feelings. Just lately I can say my ratio of pleasure to unhappiness is about 70 to 30.”

When requested to outline LOONA, Chuu answered, “We present everybody a brand new aspect of us each time, so I feel LOONA can’t be outlined. We’re a crew that makes you marvel how we’ll change issues up subsequent time.” Choerry added, “We tried quite a lot of issues. Each time we check out a brand new idea, we get pleasure from determining what individuals like. Sooner or later our objective is to maintain displaying everybody totally different and new issues as an alternative of staying inside a single discipline.”

On what new ideas they wished to strive, Choerry referenced Oh My Woman as she expressed her want to check out a extra dreamlike fashion of music. Chuu additionally pointed to Oh My Woman’s “SSFWL” in addition to Chungha’s “PLAY” as songs that she want to see LOONA put their very own spin on.

LOONA lately made waves when their track “Star” entered Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, following BLACKPINK to turn out to be the second lady group to make an entry on the chart.

Chuu expressed her astonishment on the achievement as she mentioned, “Because it was one thing I’d solely ever heard about and one thing that felt distant, I used to be much more stunned. I used to be capable of understand the love of our followers who help us even once we can’t meet, and I’m so grateful. Since there’s nothing like an awards ceremony the place I can share my ideas, I actually wished to say that right here.”

Choerry added, “I actually can’t consider it. I stored asking issues like ‘We did?’ or ‘For actual?’ It nonetheless hasn’t hit me but.”

Chuu spoke about her expertise at fan signal occasions, the place her cute antics grew to become a scorching matter on-line. “At first I really felt fairly pressured,” she confessed. “I used to be grateful that LOONA grew to become recognized by way of me, however I used to be additionally nervous. I nonetheless really feel that manner now, however I need to strive my finest to make the entire members recognized.”

Chuu nominated HeeJin as the following member she wished to convey consideration to, complimenting her look and charming qualities. “There are individuals who act totally different to how they give the impression of being, however HeeJin acts precisely how she seems,” Chuu revealed. “Since she’s extra mentally mature than me, I depend on her loads regardless that she’s youthful than me. There’s additionally so many issues she does properly.”

Choerry selected Go Gained because the member she wished to focus on, saying, “You know the way there are individuals who look small and weak however they’re really robust and have agency opinions? That’s what Go Gained is like. After I’m along with her, I turn out to be resolute and powerful. She’s an admirable particular person.”

To conclude the interview, Choerry and Chuu shared their targets for each LOONA and themselves. Choerry mentioned, “I need to be acknowledged as LOONA and as Choerry. I additionally need us to be a gaggle that provides individuals loads to speak about each time we come to thoughts. It gained’t be simple, however that’s the objective I need to work in direction of.”

Chuu commented, “I need us all to do properly and attain the purpose the place we are able to say, ‘That is ok.’ I’m hoping for the day after I can say to myself, ‘You probably did an excellent job.’”

Supply (1)