LOONA’s Chuu, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, Kim Hye Yoon, Jo Byeong Gyu, And More To Guest On “How Do You Play?”

February 5, 2021
“How Do You Play?” has introduced the visitor stars for its subsequent challenge!

The MBC selection present confirmed that they’re filming a 2021 model of “Dong Geo Dong Rak” (romanized title), which was a spread present that Yoo Jae Suk hosted within the early 2000s.

Tak Hae Joon, Jo Se Ho, Hong Hyun Hee, Jessi, Jo Byeong Gyu, Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Younger Ji, Kim Seung Hye, LOONA’s Chuu, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, Kim Jong Min, and Defconn will likely be collaborating within the “Dong Geo Dong Rak” particular together with Yoo Jae Suk. Along with the range present consultants, the rookie stars will likely be placing their selection present expertise to the take a look at.

The “Dong Geo Dong Rak” particular of “How Do You Play?” is filming on February 4 and is scheduled to air someday this month.

